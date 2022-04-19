Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: ‘How’s My Relationship With Rangnick?’ | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

It is student against teacher in tonight’s match as Jurgen Klopp goes head to head against Ralf Rangnick. However, the student has become the teacher and tonight Ralf Rangnick may be taught a lesson.

Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpressing philosophy has been taken on by many managers including Thomas Tuchel and our very own Jurgen Klopp.

The now Manchester United manager is one of the reasons why Liverpool have been successful as they have. Jurgen Klopp’s tactics are directly from Rangnick’s playbook.

However, Klopp’s counterpart doesn’t seem to be able to embed his ideas into a very poor Manchester United side, instead the players have thrown the German under the bus a few times.

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his old friend in yesterday's pre-match press conference, stating that his friendship is currently ‘on hold’ due to the rivalry they both now have.

"How's my relationship with Rangnick? On hold!

"I haven't spoken to him since he has been in England out of respect, but you can see the changes he has made there and the parts he has improved.

“When I prepare for the United game, I don't think about Ralf, it's about preparing for the team."

Ralf Rangnick will finally get to see his ideas and philosophy be played on the pitch, pity for him, it’ll be by the opposition side.

