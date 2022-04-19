Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: ‘How’s My Relationship With Rangnick?’ | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

It is student against teacher in tonight’s match as Jurgen Klopp goes head to head against Ralf Rangnick. However, the student has become the teacher and tonight Ralf Rangnick may be taught a lesson. 

Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpressing philosophy has been taken on by many managers including Thomas Tuchel and our very own Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick

The now Manchester United manager is one of the reasons why Liverpool have been successful as they have. Jurgen Klopp’s tactics are directly from Rangnick’s playbook. 

However, Klopp’s counterpart doesn’t seem to be able to embed his ideas into a very poor Manchester United side, instead the players have thrown the German under the bus a few times. 

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his old friend in yesterday's pre-match press conference, stating that his friendship is currently ‘on hold’ due to the rivalry they both now have. 

"How's my relationship with Rangnick? On hold!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I haven't spoken to him since he has been in England out of respect, but you can see the changes he has made there and the parts he has improved.

Jurgen Klopp Premier League Trophy

“When I prepare for the United game, I don't think about Ralf, it's about preparing for the team."

Ralf Rangnick will finally get to see his ideas and philosophy be played on the pitch, pity for him, it’ll be by the opposition side. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes, Phil Jones Starts For United

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Teams | Lineups| Premier League | Matip & Henderson Return

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Phil Jones
Match Coverage

Leaked Manchester United Team Suggests Five At The Back For Liverpool Premier League Clash & Phil Jones To Start

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Expected Liverpool Team To Face Manchester United Emerges Online | Keita & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Red Devils Missing Five Players Through Injury

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
skysports-gary-neville-manchester-united-jamie-carragher-liverpool-red-monday_3808584
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'Two Of The Biggest Teams In The World | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'The Moment Will Come | Mohamed Salah | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr2 hours ago