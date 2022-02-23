Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Luis Diaz | Joe Gomez

Saturday's match against Norwich City was not only an important three points for Liverpool, but it was an important day for both new signing Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez. 

Luis Diaz scored his first goal in the famous red of Liverpool in Saturday's victory. The Colombian received a pass from Jordan Henderson, then calmly dinked the keeper, scoring his special goal in front of the Kop. 

Luis Diaz

Diaz's goal secured all three points for the home side, as they close the gap to the league leaders Manchester City to just six points. Jurgen Klopp spoke of the special moment in his pre-match press conference, stating how good of a team goal it was and how much he enjoyed it. 

"Very satisfying. These moments are really rare - you have to work so hard to get any advantage but if you have it, we are then able to do some really nice stuff. 34 passes, I loved them all.

"The last pass from Hendo was pretty special. We had a big gap in the centre because there was no last line which Luis used and that was because of our movement. That's how football can look and should look."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

The Liverpool manager also talked about the return to the first team of Joe Gomez. The English defender made a long-awaited return as a starter and didn't look out of place. Klopp revealed his delight at his performance, especially in a position he doesn't favour.

"Joe is a very special story. If I was Joe I know it would be really difficult to deal with this. Everybody loves Joey. The quality he has - I am really happy with his performance. I was really pleased for him.

"It's not the position he loves the most (at right-back). I told the boys yesterday - the way we deal with some situations is exceptional. In the last 2 games, the changes we made were massive with their influence. That's how it has to be."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Luis Diaz | Joe Gomez

By Damon Carr
44 seconds ago
Barcelona v Napoli
Non LFC

Napoli v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
26 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Fabinho will likely miss the Burnley game after the tragic death of his father.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | 'They Will Eat You' | Reds Opponents

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Leading Race For Liverpool & Barcelona Target With Amazing Release Clause Revealed

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | ' I Don't Think About The Title Race' | Manchester City Title Race

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Napoli In Contact With Liverpool Forward As Possible Replacement For Victor Osimhen, Atalanta Interest

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Non LFC

Chelsea v Lille: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Liverpool Targets Jonathan David & Renato Sanches In Action

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago