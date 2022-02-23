Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Luis Diaz | Joe Gomez

Saturday's match against Norwich City was not only an important three points for Liverpool, but it was an important day for both new signing Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez.

Luis Diaz scored his first goal in the famous red of Liverpool in Saturday's victory. The Colombian received a pass from Jordan Henderson, then calmly dinked the keeper, scoring his special goal in front of the Kop.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Diaz's goal secured all three points for the home side, as they close the gap to the league leaders Manchester City to just six points. Jurgen Klopp spoke of the special moment in his pre-match press conference, stating how good of a team goal it was and how much he enjoyed it.

"Very satisfying. These moments are really rare - you have to work so hard to get any advantage but if you have it, we are then able to do some really nice stuff. 34 passes, I loved them all.

"The last pass from Hendo was pretty special. We had a big gap in the centre because there was no last line which Luis used and that was because of our movement. That's how football can look and should look."

The Liverpool manager also talked about the return to the first team of Joe Gomez. The English defender made a long-awaited return as a starter and didn't look out of place. Klopp revealed his delight at his performance, especially in a position he doesn't favour.

"Joe is a very special story. If I was Joe I know it would be really difficult to deal with this. Everybody loves Joey. The quality he has - I am really happy with his performance. I was really pleased for him.

"It's not the position he loves the most (at right-back). I told the boys yesterday - the way we deal with some situations is exceptional. In the last 2 games, the changes we made were massive with their influence. That's how it has to be."

