Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp: 'What A Fixture, Hey?'

Liverpool face Inter Milan in tonight's Champions League second leg, taking a 2-0 advantage in with them. Jurgen Klopp speaks of how big the tie is between two clubs with European heritage

Collectively, both Liverpool and Inter Milan have a total of nine European Cup titles to their name (Liverpool 6 and Inter 3). The clubs have met once before in this competition, in which a Steven Gerrard-inspired Reds side got the better of their Italian opponents.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

The teams from the last time they played are completely different. Although Liverpool were the successors, the Inter Milan side were full of superstars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristian Zanetti. However, this time around, it is the Reds that are full of superstars.

With already a lead going into tonight, the English side look set to conquer the Italians once again. With teams full of history and legends, what a game for the famous Anfield to witness on a Tuesday night. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Jurgen Klopp reminds everyone how major the tie is between both clubs.

“What a fixture, hey? Even saying it out loud makes you excited. Liverpool versus Internazionale in the European Cup. What makes it better is we face each other in a moment where we are both proper forces in the game.

"We are a proper team. For Inter, it is absolutely the case also. They are the real deal. They are a proper contender for this title.

"I don’t see many weaknesses in them, if I’m being honest. From back to front they have top-quality players, organised superbly well. A clear plan, a clear idea."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The German also spoke of the first leg, in which Liverpool came away from San Siro with a 2-0 win.

“The first leg in Milan was such a tough game. I would go so far as to say it was one of the most difficult of the season for us in all competitions. They were aggressive, in the positive sense of that word, and purposeful.

"We played very well and defended very well, which is why we come into this contest with an advantage in the tie."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook