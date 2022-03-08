Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Anfield: ‘This Special Place Will Be A Cauldron

Liverpool face Inter Milan in a huge clash at Anfield tonight in the Champions League. A match Jurgen Klopp sees an opportunity for the home fans to show exactly what they’re about.

Anfield on a Champions League might. There isn’t many more iconic places to be in the world of football. The Reds take a 2-0 lead into tonight’s second leg, looking for a eight out of eight game winning run in the competition.

As they are still fighting for every trophy, Liverpool’s home matches could display some of the best atmospheres seen from now until the end of th season. The crowd is special in normal circumstances, never mind when the unimaginable quadruple is still on.

Jurgen Klopp hopes that Anfield is jam packed tonight and that the home fans are ready for the wonderful occasion.

"It is so important that everyone inside this stadium tonight, with Liverpool in their hearts, is ready to give all they have to ensure we progress. If anyone has even a tiny percentage of complacency or entitlement, please stay away.

"This is players, management and supporters. This tie is alive and it is there to be attacked and won. Values matter to me, as the leader of this team and club.

“When you think of Liverpool vs Inter you think of a full and passionate Anfield. You think of it being electric and partisan. Our supporters need no team-talk for a fixture with this heritage.

“This special place will be a cauldron of energy tonight, I’m sure. And we will need it. If we all arrive knowing that to enjoy a special night we have to be our best and work our hardest, I am confident we can create more memories together.”

