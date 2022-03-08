Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Anfield: ‘This Special Place Will Be A Cauldron

Liverpool face Inter Milan in a huge clash at Anfield tonight in the Champions League. A match Jurgen Klopp sees an opportunity for the home fans to show exactly what they’re about.

Kop, Anfield

Anfield on a Champions League might. There isn’t many more iconic places to be in the world of football. The Reds take a 2-0 lead into tonight’s second leg, looking for a eight out of eight game winning run in the competition. 

As they are still fighting for every trophy, Liverpool’s home matches could display some of the best atmospheres seen from now until the end of th season. The crowd is special in normal circumstances, never mind when the unimaginable quadruple is still on. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Jurgen Klopp hopes that Anfield is jam packed tonight and that the home fans are ready for the wonderful occasion. 

"It is so important that everyone inside this stadium tonight, with Liverpool in their hearts, is ready to give all they have to ensure we progress. If anyone has even a tiny percentage of complacency or entitlement, please stay away.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This is players, management and supporters. This tie is alive and it is there to be attacked and won. Values matter to me, as the leader of this team and club.

“When you think of Liverpool vs Inter you think of a full and passionate Anfield. You think of it being electric and partisan. Our supporters need no team-talk for a fixture with this heritage.

“This special place will be a cauldron of energy tonight, I’m sure. And we will need it. If we all arrive knowing that to enjoy a special night we have to be our best and work our hardest, I am confident we can create more memories together.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kop, Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Anfield: ‘This Special Place Will Be A Cauldron

By Damon Carr47 seconds ago
Fabinho Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Team News | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Klopp Makes Four Changes

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Thiago & Jota Return

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Preview | Inter's Recent Slump In Form | LFC Team News | UCL

By Tom Johnson58 minutes ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Flashback: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Win It Late At The San Siro | UCL

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Predicted Line-Up | Diogo Jota to Feature? | Too soon for Thiago Alcantara? | UCL

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Prediction | UCL

By Tanzim Khan2 hours ago
FA Cup
News

FA Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - March 19th/20th 2022

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago