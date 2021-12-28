Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Have To Just Deal With The Covid Cases, But Wants A Solution Regarding Premier League Schedule

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for tonight's match against Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool only have seven covid cases. The Liverpool manager also stated that something needs to happen regarding the expectation of players having to play two matches in two days.

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has swept through the English football leagues and has impacted majority of the matches, forcing teams to postpone. Liverpool had their Boxing Day match against Leeds United called off because of the amount of positive cases the opposition got.

So far, Liverpool have been lucky not to have too many cases at one, with all four that did have Covid all coming back rule after the new rule of seven days isolation.

During his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the club current have seven cases and all of them have zero symptoms.

"We have now had 7 cases - the four boys, two staff and the young player, no symptoms at all. It makes it really tricky. Once you have a positive test you are out. It is especially though yes but we just deal with it and try to get through it.

"We have to pray we get through it in the moment. We don't know what variant the boys have - it looks like if you are vaccinated and boosted you don't have symptoms which is obviously good news in difficult times.

"Some teams have a proper COVID problem at the moment, you need luck and you shouldn't need it in this situation. You have to push a small group of players through two games. We need to keep discussing it. The players need help.

"We have one young player and two members of staff isolating. Apart from that, we are fine."

The German also expressed his frustration with the current schedule, stating that it's the toughest period of his career and that a solution needs to be sorted.

"I don't know if it's the toughest period of my career. We are used to the schedule - we know we have to prepare for a long season, but for some teams it's even tougher than for other teams.

"The situation should not be like this - we wanted to play on boxing day and could have done, but we couldn't because of Leeds. Playing the 26th and 28th is not right. There are solutions but where are they?!"

