Jurgen Klopp - 'There Are Three Clubs In The World Who Can Do What They Want Financially'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made some very interesting comments ahead of his team's huge Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield.

Klopp's team have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign and already find themselves 13 points behind their rivals after just eight games.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign. IMAGO / Xinhua

Sunday's match, therefore, carries huge significance but the 55-year-old admitted in his pre-match press conference (via The Guardian) that it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the same levels as Pep Guardiola's team.

“Oh, you won’t like the answer. You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear and again you know the answer."

Jurgen Klopp believes it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp went on to say that there are now three clubs in the world that are on a different level financially from others.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. They will say: ‘Yeah but we have ...’ but it’s exactly the fact. We have to look at it [and say]: ‘We need that and we need that and we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect and here a talent’ and that is what you have to do. And you compete with them.

“It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is. Don’t ask me that question because you always open this discussion and it’s me telling you. But you all know it, you should know. I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said: ‘There is no ceiling for this club.’ Yes, he is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but some other clubs have ceilings.”

LFCTR Verdict

These are very interesting comments from the Liverpool manager who has not been backed with the financial muscle to enable his team to sustain their challenge to Manchester City at the top of the English game.

That is not to say however that Liverpool cannot take something from the game on Sunday and Reds fans will be hoping the momentum from the 7-1 victory over Rangers can be carried into this match as they look to get their league season back on track.

