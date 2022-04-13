Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | ‘Pep’s Future Has Nothing To Do With Me’ | UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool is still unknown, with the German’s contract set to run out in 2024. His title opponent Pep Guardiola is also coming to the end of his time at Manchester City.

FSG bringing Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool was the best to happen to the club in the last 30+ years. Since his arrival, the fanbase has experienced new found success, something that they last experienced in the 80s.

Taking the clubs to heights a lot of the fanbase has not seen before, the possibility of losing the ‘heavy metal’ tactician is the worst case scenario. Fears of the team dropping off may well become reality if Jurgen Klopp were to leave.

I’m yesterday’s press conference, Klopp was asked about Pep Guardiola’s comments on him ‘staying forever ‘ at Manchester City and was not happy with the question, which put him on the spot.

"I saw Pep Guardiola saying he could stay there (at City) forever and you're cheeky enough to pick that out and ask me now? Not too cool. Pep's future has nothing to do with me."

