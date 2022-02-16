Jurgen Klopp vs Simone Inzaghi: A Managerial Comparison

Tonight, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Here is a look back over the two managers' careers, past and present.

Simone Inzaghi - The Striker

Like his older brother, Filippo, Simone Inzaghi fulfilled his childhood ambition of becoming a professional footballer, playing across the Italian leagues.

Simeone Inzaghi plays for the Italian national team. IMAGO / Allstar

Simone settled at Lazio and spent over a decade with the sky-blue Romans. The striker won his first Scudetto and Coppa Italia in the 1999-2000 season under Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Unfortunately, the 99/00 season was the height of Simone's playing career. Long spells on the bench and loan saw the attacker's stock begin to fall, leading to his retirement in 2010. Ultimately, his playing career remains in the shadows of his older sibling's success.

Jurgen Norbert Klopp - The Captain

Klopp's successes as a manager were not a result of his technical footballing ability. This is a fact acknowledged by the man himself.

Having been told by his headteacher, "I hope it works out with football, otherwise, it's not looking good", Klopp went on to play professionally with Mainz 05 for 11 years.

Playing at both centre-half and centre-forward, the German was revered more for his iconic personality and leadership skills than his skills on the ball. Nonetheless, he retired from playing in 2001 as Mainz's top scorer with 56 goals.

Jurgen's time at Mainz will be remembered more for his impact as captain of the club than his ability as a footballer.

It is safe to say both managers failed to reach the elite echelons of the game as players.

Managerial Careers...So Far

In terms of managerial experience, there is a stark gap between the two men. Klopp has taken charge of 942 professional matches for three different clubs. Inzaghi has overseen just 284 fixtures over his five years at Lazio and this season with the Nerazzurri.

Despite this, Inzaghi has a marginally better win percentage than the German. Currently, Simeone sits at 54.93% across all competitions, 1.63% higher than Klopp's 53.3%.

Of course, it is much more testing to uphold a win rate over an increased number of games, making Jurgen's stats all the more impressive.

Inzaghi has collected four managerial honours over his career, winning a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppas with Lazio before a Supercoppa with Inter last year. The Italian knows how to win.

On the other hand, Klopp wants to add his tenth trophy to the cabinet this year. Alongside the German's uncountable list of individual achievements.

Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal. IMAGO / PA Images

Managerial Styles

On the pitch, the two managers have adapted differing styles.

Klopp, famous for his trademark 4-3-3 attacking formation, employs the renowned Gegenpress. The German demands his players ferociously chase the ball back whenever it's lost and focuses heavily on defending from the front.

Roberto Firmino has embodied this style over Jurgen's tenure and provides an almost perfect template for an attacking press.

Alternatively, Inzaghi deploys a 3-5-2 not dissimilar from his predecessor Antonio Conte. In possession, the back three begin build-up by widening the pitch allowing the two wing-backs to stay high and wide, rarely further back than the midfield.

Keeping the pitch wide creates space in the midfield for Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella to drop in and progress the ball forwards. Hakan Calhanoglu will often sit in front of the pivot and act as an outlet for the attack.

The Nerazzurri have employed a man-to-man press under Inzaghi, more intense than under Conte, that facilitates counter-attacks after the ball is won back. However, if broken, the press leaves them vulnerable.

Current Form

The two managers will face off in the first leg of the Champions League knockout fixture tonight at the San Siro.

So far, the Reds have managed a perfect European campaign; Klopp's side won six from six in the so-called 'group of death'. Inter managed to win only three of their six, drawing once and losing twice.

Real Madrid managed to nullify Inzaghi's man-to-man press, which Klopp and his staff will undoubtedly be focusing on in preparation, winning both legs in the group stage. Defensively, the Nerazzurri's back three struggled with Madrid's attacking unit and lacked defensive support from the wing-backs.

The league form of the two sides is currently identical. Both have played 24, won 16, drawn six, and lost two.

The Round of 16 clash is set up to be exciting for both sets of fans and will be the first time the two managers have met.

