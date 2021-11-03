Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Jurgen Klopp's Brave Andy Robertson Call Against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid at Anfield in what will be a defining fixture for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League - and Jurgen Klopp has made some huge decisions in regard to team selection.

Nothing is quite as shocking as seeing Kostantinos Tsimikas play ahead of Andy Robertson in such a high profile fixture.

After the Greek's excellent start to the campaign, we have not seen much of him since Robertson's return. But with a heavy Christmas schedule coming up, it is likely Tsimikas will be used in regular turn.

Speaking in August, Klopp claimed that there is 'no battle' between the left-backs despite the two vying for one position.

'First and foremost, I'm more than happy and really pleased with how Kostas performed in the whole pre-season. It was a big step for him, he had a tough first year at Liverpool.

'I told him that, it's not that anything was intentional or planned – let’s bring in a Greek player and then don’t play him a whole year.

'The problem that we had was first Kostas had to adapt and then was injured, got COVID and all these kind of things. Then our defensive line had to get changed pretty much every week. Then bringing in a left-back before who didn't play a lot before, it would have just been really difficult.'

It will be a tough test for him tonight, but hopefully for Liverpool he can play a role in securing passage to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

You can watch our live watchalong here

