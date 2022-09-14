Skip to main content
Juventus v Benfica | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League

Juventus host Benfica on Wednesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer targets Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes fare in this Group H encounter.

Both Rabiot and Paredes were linked with the Reds on multiple occasions during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether their reported interest has now ended.

Paris Saint-Germain Leandro Paredes

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 7, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

