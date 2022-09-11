Juventus v Salernitana | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Juventus host Salernitana on Sunday in Serie A and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.
Reported Liverpool transfer target Adrien Rabiot and former target Leandro Paredes will be in action as the Old Lady look to build on an unbeaten start to the season.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45pm PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.
