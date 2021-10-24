    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Liverpool Legend Sir Kenny Dalglish Laughs As Manchester United Legend Sir Alex Ferguson Looks Furious

    Author:

    In a recent clip, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is shown being furious as Liverpool score their fifth goal at Old Trafford. A couple of seconds later, Kenny Dalglish is seen laughing his head off.

    As of writing this, Liverpool are 5-0 up against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

    Paul Pogba has been sent off for a horrific tackle on Naby Keita.

    Mo Salah currently has a hattrick and with 10 minutes remaining, it could get worse.

    In an amazing clip shown on Sky Sports, a furious looking Alex Ferguson is shown shaking his head.

    Then, just above him, former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish is seen laughing in hysterics as he watches his beloved club tear Manchester United apart.

    Watch the clip here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Manchester United Starting XI

    David de Gea;

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

    Fred, Scott McTominay;

    Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

    Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United Subs

    Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek.

    Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

