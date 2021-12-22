Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Key Battles: Liverpool v Leicester City | Carabao Cup

Author:

Liverpool welcome Premier League opponents in the shape of Leicester City to Anfield for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup amidst a backdrop of uncertainty and widespread unavailability. 

Jurgen Klopp's side missed Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Fabinho when drawing 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. 

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers' men have been out of action for a short period following numerous positive Covid-19 tests within the Foxes squad. 

Whilst much of the pre-match build-up has been dominated by the absentees, here's a look at those likely to feature and the key matchups that may decide the contest. 

Joe Gomez v Patson Daka

Having once been the unrivalled first-choice to partner Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence, Joe Gomez has struggled to feature since returning from injury at the start of the season. 

Fit-again following a minor calf issue, the 24-year-old is almost certain to feature here having captained the side to victory over Norwich City in the third round. 

Once touted with a possible move to Merseyside, Patson Daka has made a strong start to life in the Midlands with seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances. 

Both men possess blistering pace at their best and keeping the Zambian quiet could be all-important to the Reds' chances. 

Jordan Henderson v Youri Tielemans

Arguably the two most pivotal last standing players on both sides as managers look to rest and rotate in the busiest period of the season. 

Henderson is so often the driving force in the Liverpool midfield and having made a swift recovery from a cold that saw the captain miss the Spurs clash, the 31-year-old will be desperate to be involved here. 

Linked with a move to Anfield in the past, Youri Tielemans is a high-class operator and whoever wins this duel will gain control at the epicentre of the match. 

Takumi Minamino v Timothy Castagne

Much of Liverpool's success in this tournament so far can be attributed to Takumi Minamino's three goals in just two outings and with Divock Origi absent due to a knock, the Japanese international is likely to be given the opportunity to add to an impressive tally. 

Despite struggling to adapt to life in Klopp's side as of yet, this is another chance to shine on the big stage for the 26-year-old. 

Timothy Castagne will likely be tasked with halting Minamino and even sending the ace backwards on occasions. 

