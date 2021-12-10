Key Battles: Liverpool vs Aston Villa | Premier League (EPL)
While most of the build-up to the Liverpool vs Aston Villa fixture has been about Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield, it will be the players that have the ultimate say on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the key battles between the two sides.
Ollie Watkins vs Virgil van Dijk
The last time Virgil van Dijk lined up against Aston Villa, he was a part of the back-line that let in seven goals.
Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in that game and has gone on to show that he’s a dangerous striker in the Premier League.
The Dutchman exercised his Everton demons last week, but the Aston Villa match marks another chance to put the past behind him. Containing Watkins will be a must for the Liverpool defence if they are to subdue the Villa attack.
John McGinn vs Andy Robertson
The two Scotsmen might be mates off the pitch, but that will be thrown aside for 90 minutes on Saturday.
Both bring intensity, stamina, and the ability to contribute significantly to the attack.
John McGinn has lined up on the right side of midfield for Villa under manager Steven Gerrard, and that will bring him into Andy Robertson’s territory.
While the Scottish captain will have the job of containing his compatriot, there will be the chance of pegging back his international teammate and putting him on the defensive throughout the game.
Read More
At the very least, there should be a scrappy moment between the two at one point in the match.
Salah, Jota, and Mané vs Emiliano Martínez
Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mané sit at the top of the Premier League scoring charts, with the Egyptian cruising in the lead.
However, Emiliano Martínez has gone on from his time at Arsenal to prove himself to be one of the best keepers in the Premier League.
Villa have a capable defence with the likes of English international Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matt Target, and Matty Cash, but the Argentinian shot-stopper could prove a difficult last man to beat.
The Liverpool front three will need to be at their best to get on the scoresheet.
Jürgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard will be the orchestrators behind each band that takes the pitch, but it will be the players that carry out the instructions for the duration of the 90.
Gerrard will be welcomed home at Anfield on Saturday, but Reds’ supporters will hope he leaves with only adulations.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
- Team News: Liverpool v Aston Villa - Firmino, Origi, Ings, Targett Updates, Jota Concern, Phillips Out
- Watch: The Next Beckham? How Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Evolved
- Report: January Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool, Arsenal And PSG Target Jonathan David
- Report: Journalist Thinks Nat Phillips Will ‘Leave’ Liverpool in January Amidst West Ham Links
- 'Jude Is The One' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports That Gini Wijnaldum May Be Available In January
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook