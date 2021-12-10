Key Battles: Liverpool vs Aston Villa | Premier League (EPL)

While most of the build-up to the Liverpool vs Aston Villa fixture has been about Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield, it will be the players that have the ultimate say on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the key battles between the two sides.

Liverpool's Said Mane (L) battles with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on April 10, 2021. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Ollie Watkins vs Virgil van Dijk

The last time Virgil van Dijk lined up against Aston Villa, he was a part of the back-line that let in seven goals.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in that game and has gone on to show that he’s a dangerous striker in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins celebrates against Liverpool. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Dutchman exercised his Everton demons last week, but the Aston Villa match marks another chance to put the past behind him. Containing Watkins will be a must for the Liverpool defence if they are to subdue the Villa attack.

John McGinn vs Andy Robertson

The two Scotsmen might be mates off the pitch, but that will be thrown aside for 90 minutes on Saturday.

Both bring intensity, stamina, and the ability to contribute significantly to the attack.

John McGinn has lined up on the right side of midfield for Villa under manager Steven Gerrard, and that will bring him into Andy Robertson’s territory.

Scotland's Andrew Robertson (left) gives the captain's armband to John McGinn before being substituted during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

While the Scottish captain will have the job of containing his compatriot, there will be the chance of pegging back his international teammate and putting him on the defensive throughout the game.

At the very least, there should be a scrappy moment between the two at one point in the match.

Salah, Jota, and Mané vs Emiliano Martínez

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mané sit at the top of the Premier League scoring charts, with the Egyptian cruising in the lead.

However, Emiliano Martínez has gone on from his time at Arsenal to prove himself to be one of the best keepers in the Premier League.

Villa have a capable defence with the likes of English international Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matt Target, and Matty Cash, but the Argentinian shot-stopper could prove a difficult last man to beat.

The Liverpool front three will need to be at their best to get on the scoresheet.

Salah, Jota, Mané, and Tsimikas celebrate at Anfield. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Jürgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard will be the orchestrators behind each band that takes the pitch, but it will be the players that carry out the instructions for the duration of the 90.

Gerrard will be welcomed home at Anfield on Saturday, but Reds’ supporters will hope he leaves with only adulations.

