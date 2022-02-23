Key Battles: Liverpool vs. Leeds United | Raphinha Vs. Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah Vs. Illan Meslier

Virgil Van Dijk heads home versus Leeds at Anfield in 20/21 (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The League Cup final looms on the horizon, but Liverpool fans know it is vitally important that the Reds get the business done against a struggling, albeit immensely capable, Leeds United side.

The Reds sit just six points behind league leaders Manchester City and have played one game less.

Below are three key battles to look out for tonight.

Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha) vs. Andrew Robertson

Raphinha glances right in Leeds home strip IMAGO / News Images

A player that has been constantly linked with the Reds in the past few transfer windows will likely come up against Andrew Robertson as he forays into Liverpool territory.

Raphinha is a quality winger and has the ability to penetrate any defense on his day. The Scotsman has the best cover in Virgil van Dijk, butwill have to ensure he keeps his attacking tendencies in check tonight.

Raphinha has bagged nine goals in 22 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The indefatigable Robertson, meanwhile, is one of Liverpool’s main creative outlets, so Raphinha will have to put a shift in defensively too. Robertson has assisted eight Premier League goals this season (for context, the record for a defender in a single campaign is 12).

Daniel James vs. Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold at Selhurst Park IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Like Robertson on the left, Trent Alexander-Arnold will have his work cut out stopping winger Daniel James.

The young Welshman has featured across the front line for Leeds since his move from Manchester United and has started to contribute to their attack on a more consistent basis. Three of James’ four league goals this season have been scored since the turn of the year.

And he will be eager to show his former employers what they are missing against their biggest rivals.

Alexander-Arnold is more than capable of pocketing the best wingers on his day, but he will have to watch James’ speed on the counter.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané vs. Illan Meslier

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in 21/22 (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

At 21 years old, Illian Meslier has already proved himself a decent keeper in the Premier League. With Hugo Lloris heading into his late 30s, Meslier might find himself in contention for France’s number one spot in the near future.

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win at Elland Road at the beginning of the season, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané both on the scoresheet.

However, Leeds held the Reds to a draw in their second match against them in their first season back in the Premier League.

The young French goalkeeper kept Liverpool out six times that day, and he boasts the second-highest saves record in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool have more than enough firepower to get the job done, but Meslier is capable of making it a frustrating night for the Reds.

