Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Klopp – 'I Have No Idea If (Kane's England Captaincy) Helps him. It's A 100% Red Card'

Author:

Jurgen Klopp gave a fiery post-match interview after the eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday with referee Paul Tierney being the main focus of his anger. The match was filled with questionable decisions but it did provide good entertainment for the neutral.

Klopp was filmed at the end of the match shaking all the officials’ hands besides Tierney’s and looked as if he said “I have no problem with any other referee, only you" which showcases the amount of anger Klopp had about some of the key decisions Tierney made.

“If Robbo's foot is on the ground, it breaks his leg. A red card but the referee saw it differently”

“I have no idea if [Kane's England captaincy] helps him. It's a 100% red card”.

Both of Harry Kane’s feet were off the ground when he tackles Andrew Robertson and VAR didn’t even get consulted about changing Tierney’s decision.

Later in the game, Tierney gave Jurgen Klopp a yellow card for dissent towards himself. 

"I have no idea what Paul Tierney's problem is with me. The inconsistency of the referee is the biggest issue, of course." 

VAR was only consulted once in the match and that was when Liverpool’s Robertson was red carded.

Klopp yellow card against spurs

Read More

Although Robertson did however deserve his red card, his challenge was much less dangerous than Kane’s but only one of the players was awarded a red. 

"You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that is definitely a red card. No doubt about it. His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge it."

Klopp again spoke about the challenge involving Kane and Robertson and said 

"We have a VAR sitting there and Paul Tierney thinks have a look again at Robertson. Fine that’s what he is there for. But what did he do in that [Kane] situation?"

Tottenham v Liverpool

Klopp will get fined for voicing his opinion about the refereeing decisions that were made during the game but I imagine he will feel the fine is miniscule compared to the impact the terrible officiating that was on show tonight. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Klopp – 'I Have No Idea If (Kane's England Captaincy) Helps him. It's A 100% Red Card'

43 seconds ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

2 hours ago
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool's Controversial Draw Against Tottenham

13 hours ago
Son Heung-Min
Match Coverage

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings With Paul Tierney Receiving A Perfect 10

13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Fans React To Liverpool's Against Tottenham Following A Shocking Performance By Referee Paul Tierney

15 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Sent Off After Paul Tierney's Let Off For Harry Kane

15 hours ago