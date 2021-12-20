Klopp – 'I Have No Idea If (Kane's England Captaincy) Helps him. It's A 100% Red Card'

Jurgen Klopp gave a fiery post-match interview after the eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday with referee Paul Tierney being the main focus of his anger. The match was filled with questionable decisions but it did provide good entertainment for the neutral.

Klopp was filmed at the end of the match shaking all the officials’ hands besides Tierney’s and looked as if he said “I have no problem with any other referee, only you" which showcases the amount of anger Klopp had about some of the key decisions Tierney made.

“If Robbo's foot is on the ground, it breaks his leg. A red card but the referee saw it differently”

“I have no idea if [Kane's England captaincy] helps him. It's a 100% red card”.

Both of Harry Kane’s feet were off the ground when he tackles Andrew Robertson and VAR didn’t even get consulted about changing Tierney’s decision.

Later in the game, Tierney gave Jurgen Klopp a yellow card for dissent towards himself.

"I have no idea what Paul Tierney's problem is with me. The inconsistency of the referee is the biggest issue, of course."

VAR was only consulted once in the match and that was when Liverpool’s Robertson was red carded.

Although Robertson did however deserve his red card, his challenge was much less dangerous than Kane’s but only one of the players was awarded a red.

"You can give Robbo a red card. It is not the smartest challenge but that is definitely a red card. No doubt about it. His leg was in the air, it was pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge it."

Klopp again spoke about the challenge involving Kane and Robertson and said

"We have a VAR sitting there and Paul Tierney thinks have a look again at Robertson. Fine that’s what he is there for. But what did he do in that [Kane] situation?"

Klopp will get fined for voicing his opinion about the refereeing decisions that were made during the game but I imagine he will feel the fine is miniscule compared to the impact the terrible officiating that was on show tonight.

