Klopp On Curtis Jones Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
Ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on the injury Curtis Jones sustained in training on Tuesday.
The injury to his eye ruled the player out of Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek and Klopp confirmed the player will not be available for Sunday's match.
"Curtis (Jones) was a weird one, a finger scratched his eye a bit. He will be back after the international break and hopefully Joe (Gomez) soon after that."
Presumably this means that Jones will also be excluded from the England Under 21 squad.
The match takes place at 16:30GMT on Sunday at The London Stadium and Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday,
West Ham and David Moyes have been receiving widespread praise for their start to the season which sees the Hammers currently sitting in fourth place, two points behind the Reds.
