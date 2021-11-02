Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Klopp On Diego Simeone - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    Author:

    Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on his opposite number Diego Simeone.

    Klopp On Handshake Snub?

    The German manager has said that he didn't know that the Argentine doesn't do a full time handshake but now he does there isn't a problem.

    "The handshake snub? If I knew he doesn't do it, I wouldn't try it. We were both emotional but now I know he doesn't like to do it, so no problem. Then we can all go home happy."

    Klopp On Needing A Special Anfield Atmosphere

    For what is a huge game for both clubs, Klopp is confident that the atmosphere at Anfield tomorrow will be a special one.

    "But between the handshakes, it's an important game, which I am more concerned about. It's our home ground - we want to create a really special atmosphere tomorrow night. It is a massive game against a super side but we are not too bad as well."

    Klopp On Simeone's Performance At Atletico

    Liverpool boss Klopp was keen to praise his opposite number when it came to commenting on the job he is doing at the Spanish club.

    "I respect a lot what he is doing - but we don't know each other pretty well as private people. But I couldn't respect him more - what he is doing is absolutely exceptional. It is really impressive."

    The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

    This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

