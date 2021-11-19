Klopp On International Breaks - Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on international breaks.
Klopp On International Breaks
It was quite clear that the German is not a fan of losing his players when they go off to join up with their national teams.
Not only in terms of the injury risk that comes with playing extra games but because he doesn't get the opportunity to put bad performances and results right.
"I hate international breaks.
"It helped from an injury point of view. Coaches have their own targets and very often think they have to do physical work with the players.
"The break was not helpful, I would have loved to have played the week after the West Ham match."
The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.
A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.
