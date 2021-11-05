Klopp On Roberto Firmino's Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Roberto Firmino's injury picked up against Atletico Madrid.

Klopp had spoken to liverpoolfc.com a little earlier and confirmed that Firmino has "a serious hamstring injury" and said he will not be back until after the international break.

At the press conference, Klopp gave a few more details.

"It's a blow. I don't know exactly but more than 4 weeks.... a serious injury. Let's see, Bobby is a quick healer."

This is bad news for the German manager and Brazilian who had been in good form this season.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will provide backup to Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

The match takes place at 16:30GMT on Sunday at The London Stadium and Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday,

West Ham and David Moyes have been receiving widespread praise for their start to the season which sees the Hammers currently sitting in fourth place, two points behind the Reds.

