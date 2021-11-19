Jurgen Klopp On Jordan Henderson and Andy Roberton Injuries - Liverpool v Arsenal

Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave us an update on the squad injuries.

Klopp On Injuries

Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson's injuries that they picked up on international duty..

"So, Hendo and Robbo not trained with team yet, recovery/rehab stuff. Pretty close, a late decision."

With them not training, it looks like the pair will be unavailable for the upcoming Arsenal match which could cause trouble for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.

A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.

