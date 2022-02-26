Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jürgen Klopp Vs. Thomas Tuchel | Wembley Disappointments | Selection Dilemmas | EFL Cup Final Build-up

Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel meet for the third time this season with neither being able to get the better of the other yet. This will change this weekend, though, as something has got to give.

Liverpool are the team in form. Klopp has got the Reds firing on all cylinders, and roll into Wembley off the back of a resounding 6-0 victory over Leeds on Wednesday night. 

Klopp has built a team no one likes to play because of their solidarity at the back, control in midfield, and ruthlessness in attack.

Joel Matip

However, do not underestimate Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel.

Even Chelsea fans will admit they did not anticipate the impact that Tuchel has had since his appointment midway through last season.

In his short stint at the Blues, he has already claimed three pieces of silverware, including a Champions League - a feat that the best Chelsea managers of the past failed to achieve at the club - even Jose Mourinho.

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media

Both ex-Bundesliga managers have molded teams that embody both passion and intensity, with an unbridled hunger to win.

Impressively, Liverpool are still challenging on four fronts, and, knowing Klopp, the German will want to win the lot.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

A win on Sunday would be significant for Klopp, personally. He has managed twice in major finals at Wembley in the past - one with Liverpool in the League Cup (2016) and another with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League (2013)- losing both.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has experienced more recent disappointment on this ground. His Chelsea side lost last season's FA Cup final to a wonder strike from Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, and so will be desperate for a different outcome this time round.

Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel

The Chelsea manager also faces a difficult selection dilemma - will he give a starting berth to the misfiring £100m Romelu Lukaku or stick with the more flexible false nine system, with Kai Havertz at the fore?

Klopp's forward line may well pick itself. Roberto Firmino is out. Diogo Jota is a doubt. So Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah are all likely to get the nod.

The bigger dilemmas for Klopp is what midfield combination he goes with, and - perhaps more intriguingly - who partners Virgil Van Dijk at the back? Joel Matip was the defender of choice on Wednesday, but Klopp has opted for Ibrahima Konate in some of the biggest tussles this season - think Manchester United away for example.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
Match Coverage

Jürgen Klopp Vs. Thomas Tuchel | Wembley Disappointments | Selection Dilemmas | EFL Cup Final Build-up

By Tanzim Khan
just now
Stamford Bridge Sadio Mane Chalobah James Milner Diogo Jota Chelsea Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | Match Prediction | EFL Cup Final | Salah On Song | Liverpool's Strength And Depth To Come To Fore At Wembley?

By Drew Alexander Ross
52 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Articles

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Apologises For Including One Liverpool Player & Cristiano Ronaldo In His Best Premier League XI

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Philippe Coutinho
Quotes

‘I Don’t Regret It’ - Philippe Coutinho on His Transfer to Barcelona From Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Shocking Raphinha Price Tag Revealed, Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Among Interested Clubs

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Gary Neville's Greatest Premier League XI Includes Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago