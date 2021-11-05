Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
'Kostas is very close' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Author:

Ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on the battle for the left back spot between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson.

The Greek international was recalled to the starting line up for Liverpool's fine 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 25 year excelled during the game clocking up some impressive stats and leaving many Liverpool fans calling for him to retain his place in the team.

Kostas Tsimikas
Andy Robertson

Klopp however gave his views on both but maintains that Robertson is the best left back in the world.

"Kostas is very close. He has a lot of quality. He pushes Andy Robertson but in my eyes Robbo is the best left-back in the world. It's good we have options to give Robbo a rest in moments."

Based on what the German said, it looks like Robertson will be re-called for Sunday's clash.

The match takes place at 16:30GMT on Sunday at The London Stadium and Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday,

West Ham and David Moyes have been receiving widespread praise for their start to the season which sees the Hammers currently sitting in fourth place, two points behind the Reds.

