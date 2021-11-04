Kostas Tsimikas: Key Stats As Liverpool Defeat Atletico Madrid And Who Caused Bruised Eye?

As team news broke on Wednesday evening, there were a lot of Liverpool supporters happy to see that Kostas Tsimikas had made the starting line up for the match with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Greek international has now had time to bed in at Liverpool and has been impressive in all of his performances so far this season.

Andrew Robertson is the number one choice for Jurgen Klopp at left back but his performance levels have dipped over recent weeks and many people have therefore been calling for 25 year old Tsimikas to be given a chance.

In another game that was full of drama and controversy, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield with Tsimikas excelling.

Tsimikas v Atletico Madrid - The Key Statistics

According to The Athletic, not one Liverpool player made more key passes than the four made by the left back, one of which saw Diogo Jota head uncharacteristically wide.

Another key component needed to play in Klopp's team is the ability to win the ball back and again the Greek excelled with seven turnovers.

The player was very comfortable on the ball and used it well on the night with an 83% pass completion.

Tsimikas has now started six games for the Reds and they are yet to concede a goal with him on the pitch.

Bruised Eye

One of the first things Liverpool supporters noticed on Wednesday was that the 25 year old was nursing a bruised eye.

The bruise was also visible in the training pictures that emerged on Tuesday but Tsimikas laughed off the incident.

Speaking to LFC TV Go post match, he let on what had actually happened.

“I think three days ago I crashed with Thiago in one exercise inside the pitch.”

LFCTR Verdict

It's a wonder what Liverpool are doing in training with Tsimikas picking up a bruised eye and Curtis Jones also suffering an eye injury.

Let's hope there are no more incidents ahead of the huge Premier League game at West Ham on Sunday where it is going to be very interesting to see who starts left back.

