November 7, 2021
Watch: West Ham's Kurt Zouma Makes It 3-1 Against Liverpool

Author:

West Ham are leading 3-1 now thanks to a Kurt Zouma goal from another corner.

It seems like Liverpool are about to drop three points at the London Stadium against West Ham tonight.

The Hammers had already scored from a corner and also hit the bar. Now they've scored their third goal from a corner.

Another great ball into the box flies over Alisson's head and the Brazilian looked dumbfound as Kurt Zouma headed it past him.

Read More

The goal could potentially put the nail in the coffin for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side this game.

Watch Zouma's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

