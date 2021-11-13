Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Scores First Half Hat Trick For France Against Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifier

Author:

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe scores a first half hat trick has France cruise to an early lead against Kazakhstan in a World Cup Qualifier.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid has not hit the form we are used to seeing yet this season.

However, the superstar has looked back to his best during the first half of the World Cup Qualifier between France and Kazakhstan. Scoring a hat trick in the first 32 minutes of the match.

The first goal was a well worked team move from the French. The balls ends up with Theo Hernandez on the left wing, in which he cuts back to Mbappe. The world class forward then open his body to put in a sublime inside foot volley into the bottom corner. 

Mbappe's and France's second was another brilliant team goal. Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman takes in a beautiful pass from Jules Kounde. 

Read More

With the keeper rushing out, Coman took it around him with ease, then put in a cross for Mbappe for a simple finish. 

Kylian Mbappe's hat trick goal came 20 minutes after. France played the ball to the right wing, finding itself to the feet of Kingsley Coman once more.

The Bayern Munich winger put in the most delightful cross, straight onto the head of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG man did not let the cross down and headed home for the match ball.

Half time score: France 3-0 Kazakhstan 

Scorers: Mbappe (6, 12, 32)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Scores First Half Hat Trick For France Against Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifier

14 minutes ago
Alisson West Ham
Articles

Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool

2 hours ago
James Milner
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Shows Injury Progress On Instagram Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker
Interviews

'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

3 hours ago
Joel and Avram Glazer
News

Non Liverpool: 'Glazers Out' Protest As Quiet As The Manchester United Owners Themselves With A Small Number Of Fans Turning Up To Old Trafford

4 hours ago
Thiago Barcelona
Transfers

Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi

4 hours ago
Mikel Merino
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino

5 hours ago