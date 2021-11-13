Watch: Liverpool And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Scores First Half Hat Trick For France Against Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifier

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe scores a first half hat trick has France cruise to an early lead against Kazakhstan in a World Cup Qualifier.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid has not hit the form we are used to seeing yet this season.

However, the superstar has looked back to his best during the first half of the World Cup Qualifier between France and Kazakhstan. Scoring a hat trick in the first 32 minutes of the match.

The first goal was a well worked team move from the French. The balls ends up with Theo Hernandez on the left wing, in which he cuts back to Mbappe. The world class forward then open his body to put in a sublime inside foot volley into the bottom corner.

Mbappe's and France's second was another brilliant team goal. Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman takes in a beautiful pass from Jules Kounde.

With the keeper rushing out, Coman took it around him with ease, then put in a cross for Mbappe for a simple finish.

Kylian Mbappe's hat trick goal came 20 minutes after. France played the ball to the right wing, finding itself to the feet of Kingsley Coman once more.

The Bayern Munich winger put in the most delightful cross, straight onto the head of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG man did not let the cross down and headed home for the match ball.

Half time score: France 3-0 Kazakhstan

Scorers: Mbappe (6, 12, 32)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook