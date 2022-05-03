Skip to main content

LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris

LA Lakers star LeBron James, a part-owner of Liverpool, has reacted to the club making the Champions League final in Paris on Twitter.

LeBron

Liverpool eventually overcame Villarreal 5-2 victory on aggregate but the scoreline does not tell the story of a roller-coaster second leg that had Liverpool's supporters worried at half-time as the hosts led 2-0.

The Reds could not keep hold of the ball in the opening 45 minutes and were punished for their play with goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

The introduction of substitute Luis Diaz at half-time helped to turn the game on its head however and Fabinho pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute to calm Liverpool's nerves.

Five minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed from the right and Colombian Diaz headed down and past keeper Rulli.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool were not finished there and a well-taken goal by Sadio Mane in the 74th minute gave them victory on the night and sees them through to the final 5-2 on aggregate.

James is clearly excited about the prospect of Liverpool making the final in Paris as he took to Twitter to react.

'PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC'

