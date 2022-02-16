A Look Back At Liverpool's Last Game Against Inter Milan: Fernando Torres Scores at the San Siro

A Brief History Between Inter and Liverpool

Liverpool have only played Inter Milan four times before this round of Champions League fixtures.

The Reds were dumped out of the competition in 1965, the first time the two football giants played after Inter overcame a 3-1 first-leg defeat at Anfield to win 3-0 at home the following week.

The last time Liverpool came up against the Italian side was in 2008 in the round of 16. The Reds won the first leg of the tie at Anfield 2-0 and headed to the San Siro to finish off the tie.

Inter Milan has only recently climbed back to the top of the Serie A after almost a decade of dominance from Juventus. In the late 2000s, Inter won five titles and were a formidable force.

The Italian side Liverpool came up against had huge names in the side, like Júlio César, Maicon, Cristian Chivu, Esteban Cambiasso, Patrick Vieira, Javier Zanetti, Dejan Stanković, and a prime Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The Reds fielded a solid team that day with the star power of Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, Javier Mascherano, Sami Hyypiä, and Pepe Reina, and they thrived on the tactical setup from the manager Rafael Benítez.

Roberto Mancini’s Inter had their opportunities to go ahead in the fixture, but it was ultimately a fantastic half-volley from Liverpool’s Fernando Torres that settled the match and the tie.

A Look Ahead to the Current Matchup

The Reds head to the San Siro for the second time this season, but they come up against Inter instead of AC Milan.

Inter conceded the lead in the Serie A title race to AC Milan this past weekend, which bodes well for a Liverpool side that easily dismantled the now 1st place team in Italy.

However, Inter Milan can frustrate with the likes of Lautaro Martínez, Edin Džeko, Ivan Perišić, Hakan Çalhanoğlu on the front foot, and with Samir Handanović between the posts.

Inter Milan IMAGO / Insidefoto

Fortunately for Liverpool, Inter are without Joaquin Correa and Nico Barella. Conversely, Liverpool have the majority of their squad to choose from going into Wednesday’s match.

While it won’t be an easy fixture for the travelling Reds, they no longer have to worry about the away goals rule since the change for this year's competition.

Liverpool head to the San Siro with the opportunity to take a firm foothold in the round of 16 and will look to equal or better the last time they faced Inter.

