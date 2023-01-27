Skip to main content
Late Cannonier Goal The Difference For Liverpool u21 Against Wolves u21

A late goal for the striker proved enough to give Liverpool all three points.
A late winner from Oakley Cannonier proved to be the difference maker for Liverpool u21 as they won on the road against Wolves u21's.

The young striker poked home from close range after a tricky run from Bobby Clarke gave Liverpool a good chance in the box.

Three points on the road move the Reds up to fifth place in the Premier League 2.

The Reds were on top early on, utilising the pace of wide-man Harvey Blair to stretch the Wolves defence.

It was Blair who would create the first big chance of the game, with his cross being blocked in the middle before captain Dom Corness latched onto the ball. The shot from the midfielder was drilled low and just wide of the post.

Wolves almost took the lead through Nathan Fraser who found himself free at the front post, his effort was deflected wide of the post.

Blair would get the best chance of the half for the Reds, with his effort crashing off the far post after the winger was played in by Luca Stephenson.

Wolves came close to taking the lead early on in the second half, with Owen Farmer's low effort going just past the post with Harvey Davies beaten.

In the end though, a late goal from Cannonier was the difference with the striker tapping in from inside the six-yard box to ensure the young Reds left with all the points.

