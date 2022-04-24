Skip to main content

Leaked: Liverpool Starting Lineup To Face Everton | Mohamed Salah Dropped | Premier League | Merseyside Derby

Liverpool's starting lineup has been leaked as they take on cross-town rivals Everton in a must-win Premier League match. Multiple stars have been dropped in today's match including Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool sit in second place on the Premier League table with 76 points.

Everton finds themselves much further down the table in 17th place with 29 points.

If it was any other game Liverpool would be expected to steamroll the opposition but this is the Merseyside derby. Form goes out the window in a game like this.

Merseyside Derby, Liverpool, Everton

Everton, who are in a relegation battle, have won just two of their last five Premier League games while Liverpool has won four out of five.

Ahead of the match Liverpool's reported starting XI has been leaked.

Liverpool Starting Lineup Vs Everton

Diogo Jota Everton

According to the latest report, this is how Liverpool will lineup this evening.

Alisson Becker

Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino

With Jurgen Klopp's side having three games in the upcoming six days, squad rotation was expected.

Regulars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson have all been relegated to the bench in hopes of keeping them fresh for the upcoming matches against Villarreal and Newcastle.

Liverpool Vs Everton Streaming

Joel Matip Salomon Rondon Merseyside Derby

If you are interested in watching today's match, click here for all of your streaming options

OR you can click here to watch the match on our YouTube channel. 

Liverpool Kit
