Leaked: Liverpool Starting Lineup To Face Everton | Mohamed Salah Dropped | Premier League | Merseyside Derby
Liverpool sit in second place on the Premier League table with 76 points.
Everton finds themselves much further down the table in 17th place with 29 points.
If it was any other game Liverpool would be expected to steamroll the opposition but this is the Merseyside derby. Form goes out the window in a game like this.
Everton, who are in a relegation battle, have won just two of their last five Premier League games while Liverpool has won four out of five.
Ahead of the match Liverpool's reported starting XI has been leaked.
Liverpool Starting Lineup Vs Everton
According to the latest report, this is how Liverpool will lineup this evening.
Alisson Becker
Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita
Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino
With Jurgen Klopp's side having three games in the upcoming six days, squad rotation was expected.
Regulars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson have all been relegated to the bench in hopes of keeping them fresh for the upcoming matches against Villarreal and Newcastle.
Liverpool Vs Everton Streaming
