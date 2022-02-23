Leaked: Liverpool's Lineup To Face Leeds United Revealed

The lineup that Liverpool will use to face Leeds United has leaked.

Liverpool host Leeds United tonight at Anfield in a Premier League matchup.

Currently, Liverpool find themselves in second place in the Premier League table, just six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Leeds United are in the lower half of the table and currently sit in fifteenth place.

Both sides will be desperate for a positive result.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool's starting XI has leaked.

The Reds are expected to lineup with a very strong team.

If the leaked lineup is correct, the team will look something like this:

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

The bench is still unknown but many are surprised that so many first-team regulars have gotten the nod to start given Liverpool's cup final matchup against Chelsea this weekend.

If Jurgen Klopp's side wants to catch Manchester City, they will need all three points tonight.

