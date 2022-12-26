Skip to main content
Leaked Liverpool Team To Face Aston Villa In Premier League - Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts

IMAGO / News Images

Leaked Liverpool Team To Face Aston Villa In Premier League - Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts

Liverpool travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Monday evening in the Premier League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Monday evening and a leaked Reds lineup has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a victory as they aim to claw back ground on their top-four rivals after a disappointing start to the season.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

Despite the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, one theme has continued with Liverpool continuing to pick up injuries. That means James Milner, Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino are all missing from the Reds squad for the visit to Villa Park.

Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable after his exploits with France which saw them defeated by Argentina in a dramatic World Cup final. He should return to training this week however and could be in contention to face Leicester City at Anfield on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The leaked lineup that has appeared online prior to the official teams being announced suggests that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be recalled to start on the left wing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

That is the only real surprise as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also return to the starting XI.

Leaked Liverpool Lineup (via LiverpoolGoals)

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Rumoured Team Picked By Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah100
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Leaked: Liverpool Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

By Neil Andrew
Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News; Injury Update; Predicted XI

By Damon Carr
Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool’s Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez & Sofyan Ambrabat May Leave Door Open For Real Madrid Raid On Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool Match Prediction As Premier League Football Returns On Boxing Day

By Neil Andrew