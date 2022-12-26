Leaked Liverpool Team To Face Aston Villa In Premier League - Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts

Liverpool travel to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Monday evening and a leaked Reds lineup has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a victory as they aim to claw back ground on their top-four rivals after a disappointing start to the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, one theme has continued with Liverpool continuing to pick up injuries. That means James Milner, Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino are all missing from the Reds squad for the visit to Villa Park.

Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable after his exploits with France which saw them defeated by Argentina in a dramatic World Cup final. He should return to training this week however and could be in contention to face Leicester City at Anfield on Friday.

The leaked lineup that has appeared online prior to the official teams being announced suggests that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be recalled to start on the left wing.

IMAGO / Sportimage

That is the only real surprise as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also return to the starting XI.

Leaked Liverpool Lineup (via LiverpoolGoals)

