Leaked Manchester United Team Suggests Five At The Back For Liverpool Premier League Clash & Phil Jones To Start

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening in a huge Premier League clash and a surprising Red Devils lineup has been leaked online.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jurgen Klopp's team have the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a victory to put pressure on Manchester City who host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool will be buoyed by reaching the FA Cup final where they will play Chelsea on May, 14th after beating Pep Guardiola's team 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for fourth spot and gained three points on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the weekend with the 3-2 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Liverpool humiliated United in front of their own fans when they beat them 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hattrick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

Leaked Team

According to the leaked team from @_ah910__ (via Alex Wallace), Ralf Rangnick will opt for five at the back with Phil Jones alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will play in the wing back areas with Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

As per the leaked team Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga will start up front.

This is not the official lineup and is one that has been leaked on twitter but we will know at 7pm whether this is indeed how the Red Devils will start the match.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm BST.

