Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for league leaders Arsenal on Sunday as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United.
The Reds have been long-term admirers of the England international who has started the season in fine style for Mikel Arteta's team and scored two goals against Liverpool in the Gunners' 3-2 victory a week ago.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
