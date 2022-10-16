Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka will be in action for league leaders Arsenal on Sunday as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of the England international who has started the season in fine style for Mikel Arteta's team and scored two goals against Liverpool in the Gunners' 3-2 victory a week ago.

Bukayo Saka scored two goals against Liverpool last Sunday as Arsenal won 3-2. IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |