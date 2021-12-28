Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
It was a disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team as they went down to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday evening and you can watch the match highlights here.
Liverpool could have been a couple in front but Kasper Schmeichel saved a Mohamed Salah penalty and Sadio Mane blasted over when clean through.
Ademola Lookman came off the bench to give the Foxes the victory on a bad night for the Reds.
Here are the starting line ups:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino
Team News
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham last time out in the Premier League.
Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all return after illness to replace Ibrahima Konate, Tyler Morton and Naby Keita.
Kostas Tsimikas replaces the injured Andy Robertson.
Adrian, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are all still missing through injury.
Leicester City Starting XI
Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City Subs
Danny Ward, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez, Kasey McAteer, Youri Tielemans, Benjamin Nelson, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ademola Lookman
