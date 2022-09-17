Skip to main content
Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

Reds youngsters pick up a useful three points in Premier League 2 thanks to a Layton Stewart strike.
A Liverpool team that included Arthur MeloFabio CarvalhoNathaniel Phillips, and Stefan Bajcetic helped Barry Lewtas' under 21s to three points against Leicester's under 21s on Saturday.

The Reds had Layton Stewart to thank for the victory with his goal in the 33rd minute proving decisive. The striker also missed a penalty in the 74th minute.

As well as the three points the match was a useful exercise for first-team manager Jurgen Klopp who saw some of his squad get some vital match practice under their belts, in particular, new loan signing Arthur.

Liverpool's youngsters have moved into sixth place in Premier League 2 with nine points from their opening six matches mirroring the start of their first-team counterparts.

Lewtas now takes his team to Rochdale on Tuesday for an EFL Trophy tie at the Crown Oil arena and it will be interesting to see if the Brazilian features again.

Liverpool Team

Harvey Davies, Isaac Mabaya, Lee Jonas, Nathaniel Phillips, Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic (Luca Stephenson, 90+3), Jake Cain (Dominic Corness, 90+2), Arthur Melo, Bobby Clark (James Norris, 82), Layton Stewart (Harvey Blair, 82), Fabio Carvalho

Unused Sub - Oscar Kelly

