Leicester City v Liverpool: Sign One Opposition Player - Kelechi Iheanacho

Liverpool will be short of attacking options with the upcoming African Cup of Nations looming.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Naby Keïta have all been called up by their country. There are also rumours that Divock Origi might leave in the winter transfer window as well.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are the preferred players up top and will be available. Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can also play a role and potentially significantly contribute.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool look to bring in some support for the front line as well as a potential replacement for Origi.

Each week LFC Transfer Room look at the opposition’s team for a player to sign. This week we face Leicester City, and while James Madison is a tempting option, Kelechi Iheanacho is my choice.

Iheanacho hasn’t been firing for Leicester this season, but that could help Liverpool with a potential transfer fee.

The Nigerian striker’s contract runs out in 2024, so the Foxes have some wiggle room over letting him go, but they could be tempted with a decent offer. Transfermarkt has Iheanacho’s value at £22million.

Iheanacho’s overall stats aren’t that impressive for Leicester, but he had a brilliant run of form in the 2020/2021 season. Jamie Vardy was missing through injury, and the Nigerian filled in with 12 goals and two assists, ultimately being chosen alongside Vardy.

A straightforward comparison for Iheanacho is ex-Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge. Both played for Manchester City as their first professional club before moving on to another top team. They had similar goal tallies at 25, and both are left-footed.

Sturridge’s quality was evident, but he never cemented himself as a leading choice for his clubs before Liverpool. Injuries ultimately stuttered his career with the Reds, but Iheanacho doesn’t have a terrible history with injury.

The signing would be a gamble, and there are plenty of other options, but Iheanacho could make for a brilliant signing at the right price.

