December 27, 2021
Leicester City v Liverpool Team News | FA Premier League - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones Updates

Author:

Liverpool travel to Leicester City for a Premier League clash on Tuesday evening and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of that match.

The two sides played out an enthralling Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday with the Reds coming out the victors on penalties.

The Foxes will therefore be looking for revenge after they led that game 3-1.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update in terms of those players that had been in isolation following positive Covid-19 tests.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones are all back and available ahead of the visit to the King Power Stadium.

Thiago

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp gave the latest on the returning quartet and the latest situation in respect of Covid.

“Yeah, the boys who had to isolate, or had COVID, are back.

“That means Fab, Virgil, Curtis and Thiago. Thiago was the latest, he came back and trained yesterday for the first time with the team.

Read More

“We have one young player who is now isolating and two staff. It’s really tricky, every morning when you come in it’s a little bit like a lottery. You hope it’s all fine and then one case… that’s the situation, but apart from that we are fine.”

Liverpool are still likely to be without Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Adrian through injury.

Andrew Robertson serves the second game of his suspension after being sent off against Tottenham.

Leicester City Team News

Brendan Rodgers' team are suffering from something of an injury crisis themselves with Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu picking up injuries in the Carabao Cup clash.

They join Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

Ryan Bertrand is also expected to miss out after injuring his knee in Leicester's defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

