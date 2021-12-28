Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Leicester City v Liverpool Team News - Update On Absence Of Thiago & Takumi Minamino

The line ups have been confirmed for the Leicester City v Liverpool clash at The King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening but there is no Thiago or Takumi Minamino in the Liverpool 18 man squad.

Thiago
Takumi Minamino

Thiago ended his Covid isolation on Christmas Day and had participated in training so was expected to be involved.

There were also no signs that Minamino would be absent but the Liverpool official Twitter account has explained the reason for both to be 'minor muscle soreness.'

This sounds like a short term issue so hopefully both players will be fit and available for the Chelsea game on Sunday.

Here are the starting line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino

Leicester City Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City Subs

Danny Ward, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez, Kasey McAteer, Youri Tielemans, Benjamin Nelson, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ademola Lookman

