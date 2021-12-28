'It is very hard' - Leicester's Youri Tielemans Admits Liverpool Will Be Tough to Beat Ahead of Tonight's Game
Leicester City player Youri Tielemans has made a surprising admission ahead of tonight's game against Liverpool.
Liverpool are currently in a thrilling Premier League title race with Manchester City and Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp's side are in second place, six points behind City and level on points with Chelsea but with a game in hand on both of them.
While Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are struggling in 10th place, a long way off their fifth place finish last season.
With tonight's game set to be an important fixture for both sides, Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has said the game will be 'very hard' for the Foxes.
“It is very hard. We will have to run a lot, because they are all about intensity, pressing and counter-pressing," said Tielemans.
"It's very hard to play against them. You have to find the spaces and be mentally tough.
“We know that, against teams like Liverpool, you're not going to get many chances in the game.”
