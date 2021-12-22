Player Ratings: Liverpool (5)3-3(4) Leicester City

The 21/22 Carabao Cup Quarter Finals kicked off again, with Liverpool locking horns with Leicester.

Covid stricken Liverpool, along with a couple of injuries, featured a very interesting lineup tonight, with the most intriguing choice being usual right back. Neco Williams, playing as a left winger.

Billy Koumetio returned to action as well, along with Joe Gomez.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson regained his spot, after missing out last weekend's draw at Tottenham.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

An absolute blockbuster played out at Anfield tonight, a significantly weakened team facing a fresh and well rested Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers' side took first blood, taking a quick 2-0, through a sharp Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool were all over the place, and kept on losing the ball in dangerous places..

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain soon pulled one back through a stunner, but Liverpool were hit with a James Madison firecracker at the other end very soon.

Back to being 2 goals down. Liverpool could have even gotten to haftime 3 goals down but thankfully luck was on their side and Vardy's shot after Gomez's error hit the post.

Liverpool were the better team in the second half though, with the 3 halftime subs of James Milner, Diogo Jota and, especially, Ibrahima Konaté injecting life into the team.

Diogo Jota, of course it was Diogo Jota, scored around the 67th minute mark with a sharp finish, and it was game on again for Liverpool.

The Merseyside outfit kept on pushing but Leicester just held on by the tips of their fingernails, but all that work was thrown into the bin with Takumi Minamino somehow controlling a long ball into the box and scoring in the 94th minute.

Anfield roared, they knew the game is never done until it is done. They knew the noise they were making were urging their team on.

After the full time whistle came the hurdle of penalties. While Minamino missed, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Jota hit the target, with Caoimhín Kelleher making two absolutely fantastic saves, essentially saving Liverpool as well.

Another dramatic night at Anfield. It just couldn't get any more Liverpool, could it?

The crowd tonight should probably pat themselves at the back too, for the atmosphere they created was more than half the reason for Liverpool's comeback.

Here are the player ratings!

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 9

He was good for most of the time, it was hardly his fault that his defence and midfield were being so careless. Made a couple of big saves.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, he truly stepped up during the penalties. Saving 2 shots from a team full of attackers like Leicester is no mean job. The lad was absolutely massive.

CONOR BRADLEY 4.5

Was thrown at the deep end, the youngster. With Leicester playing such a great team as well, not much better could have been expected.

BILLY KOUMETIO 3.5

Another young player who did not deserve to have the pressure of such a game handed to him. He couldn't cope and was a defensive liability.

JOE GOMEZ 6.5

Was the better centre back in the first half but was still too casual. Improved after Konaté came on.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 6

Not one of his better days, for sure. His crosses were way off, and so was his defensive game. Didn't look like the on form Tsimikas we witnessed earlier this season.

TYLER MORTON 5

Decent. That's all, really. Just the case with the other two kids playing tonight, they couldn't be expected to play brilliantly with so little experience against a good team.

JORDAN HENDERSON 4.5

The midfield needed not only a good player but a leader today, and Henderson failed to be both. He was supposed to have some impact as one of the few starters in the team but there was none.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7.5

Was Liverpool's best midfielder tonight, his dribbling was very good. Unfortunately, his end product was almost equally poor, and he kept on getting tackled or blocked in the last moment. His goal though, was beautiful.

IMAGO / PA Images

NECO WILLIAMS 6.5

Him as left winger was, to be frank, an epic failure. However, he was decent as soon as he went back to his familiar right back role.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 6

He blew more than just a couple of chances to help Liverpool score. His assist to Jota was one of the two helpful things he did tonight. Nothing was going right for him, nothing, until he scored the most important goal of his Liverpool career.

A 94th minute equalizer at the Kop end.

He, however, would be wishing he could have salvaged his performance today by not missing his penalty.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 7.5

He was excellent for most of the game, and deserved more from his attacking partners in the first half.

SUBSTITUTES

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 8

Perhaps it was due to the quality of the player he replaced at centre back, but seeing Konaté was extremely refreshing in the second half. Had a brilliant second half, didn't do anything wrong.

DIOGO JOTA 8

Was lethal and dangerous from the moment he came on. His goal was a finish any prolific goalscorer would have been proud of.

JAMES MILNER 6

He was alright except from the fact that his set pieces were quite an eye sore. He can strike a mean penalty though.

NABY KEITA 8

Was just so dynamic since he stepped on the pitch, and kept on making things happen. Basically cemented his starting spot vs Leeds on Boxing Day.

OWEN BECK N/A

