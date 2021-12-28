Predicted Lineup: Leicester City v Liverpool | Virgil van Dijk, Thiago & Fabinho Return?

Liverpool face off against Leicester City tonight and with some very notable returns to the side, we predicted what Jurgen Klopp will field.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones are all returning from their spell out due to COVID-19.

This gives Jurgen Klopp a lot more options, especially in midfield, against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side.

Here is how we think the German will set up tonight.

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

With Virgil van Dijk returning from contracting COVID-19, it's not even a question if the Dutchman will play.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed he had no symptoms and he has been pictured training so he should be raring to go.

With the return of Curtis Jones, Thiago and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp has a lot more options in midfield.

Naby Keita was exceptional when he came on against Leicester in the Carabao Cup last week so I think he's earned a spot.

Jordan Henderson will most likely be the fittest and we need some legs in the engine room.

Fabinho also had no symptoms so he slots right back in for me and his absence has been notable since he's been out.

Up front there is no changes for me. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are on fire so we don't want to disrupt them.

Sadio Mane has also impressed me a lot the past few games. He's starting to take players on again and look like his old self.

