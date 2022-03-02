Liverpool vs Norwich: Predicted Lineup | FA Cup Fifth Round | Takumi Minamino to start? Thiago Injured And Alisson Return

After successfully triumphing over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final, trophy-hungry Liverpool will be hoping to add more to their silverware collection this season.

Just three days after the League Cup final, Liverpool will be hosting Norwich City yet again at Anfield tonight in the FA Cup Fifth Round. The last time Liverpool faced Norwich City in a domestic competition was in the 3rd round of the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came out as 3-0 victors at Carrow Road, fielding a much-changed side. With Liverpool fielding their strongest team against Chelsea last Sunday, they are expected to rest the majority of those players in favour of those who require game time.

As Liverpool’s squad depth is looking stronger than ever, here’s what LFCTR is predicting the starting XI will be for tonight.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Kelleher was lauded as the hero after scoring the decisive penalty to secure Liverpool the Carabao Cup.

Playing exceptionally against Chelsea, the Irish goalkeeper made three crucial saves from Pulisic, Mount, and Lukaku, respectively. The Irishman is a fantastic shot-stopper who was composed and reliable with the ball at his feet against Chelsea.

Having incredible reflexes, awareness, and good judgment on when to collect the long balls, Kelleher had the final to remember!

Kelleher lifting the Carabao Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp previously stated that Kelleher would start the final and Alisson would be on the bench. This time, however, the Irishman is expected to be benched. This is because Kelleher played 120+ grueling minutes against Chelsea.

Although Klopp would normally start the Irishman in a domestic competition, the German would hope that everyone is fit and fresh to compete against an energised Norwich City.

With the German willing to not take any risks with his players, Alisson is expected to start. The same applies to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andy Robertson. They are expected to be rested having played the full 120+ minutes.

This means Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez are expected to replace them in the starting lineup. Joel Matip played the full 90 minutes but was replaced by Konaté who played the remainder of the match.

Since Matip was taken off for fitness reasons, emphasising his injury proneness, he is expected to feature against Norwich City.

Matip. IMAGO / Sportimage

Gomez and Tsimikas did not feature in the final, meaning they will start.

Conor Bradley has not featured for Liverpool since January in the third round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town. It remains to be seen whether Klopp will include the teenager in the match-day squad.

Midfielders

Thiago is injured. It was heartbreaking to see the Spaniard in tears after dropping out of the starting lineup because of a suspected hamstring injury.

Thankfully, the fans saw him smile after celebrating Liverpool’s first trophy of the season. However, Liverpool will be assessing the extent of the injury and the Spaniard is expected to miss this game.

Thiago. IMAGO / Sportimage

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to start alongside Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones. The former Arsenal man joined Liverpool to win trophies and he is proving exactly that.

Though Chamberlain was vital in reaching the final after he initiated Liverpool’s comeback against Leicester City in the Quarter Final, he would have wanted to partake in the final.

Hopefully, he can be more motivated by the omission by proving to Klopp that he can reach the heights he once showed when his Liverpool career was picking up its pace.

Injury is not kind to any player and Chamberlain will be the first player to tell you why. With Fabinho playing the full game, he is expected to be rested. Henderson was substituted on the 80th minute, replaced by Harvey Elliot.

Since Henderson’s injury scare against Burnley last month, Klopp has managed the captain’s fitness impressively by carefully playing him in games.

Henderson was down injured. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As a result, his performance has become much better, benefiting the whole team. Nevertheless, the club captain is likely to be on the bench and will make a cameo at some point during the game.

Tyler Morton is a delightful teenager that has an immense potential to become an exceptional defensive midfielder.

Watching his team lift the Carabao Cup after missing out on the squad, he will be keen to contribute to the club that fights for every competition. He will know that every minute is valuable and would want to get more game time under his belt.

Another player who was omitted from the match-day squad for the final was Curtis Jones. The 21-year-old midfielder was disappointed to miss out but should use this omission as a means to return stronger.

Jones hugging Klopp. IMAGO / News Images

Milner is another candidate likely to start against Norwich, but Klopp is expected to be careful when playing the veteran.

This is because Milner had a consistent run of games, before getting injured.

Understandable because of the intensity of the game that does not associate with his age, Milner tends to defy such intensity regardless.

However, Klopp brings the vice-captain on as a substitute to either see out games or add an experienced head and shoulder to restore a level of pragmatism.

Therefore, Milner is expected to be on the bench.

Milner receiving treatment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Forwards

Two of the front three will be rested. Salah played the full game, whilst Diaz exerted a great deal of energy before running himself to the ground. As such, he was substituted in the 97th minute as Divock Origi replaced him.

Out of the front three, Sadio Mané played the least amount of minutes as he only played for 80 minutes. So, it is likely that the Senegalese will start against Norwich.

He did not look overly happy coming off so Klopp would use this game as an apology.

Mané. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Origi and Minamino will start. Minamino, another important figure for Liverpool’s campaign in the League Cup, did not feature in the final. However, he was on the bench.

The Japanese maestro will offer fresh legs going into this game.

Origi came on during extra time, meaning he will not be as fatigued as the other forwards. Therefore, he will start.

It remains to be seen whether Jota will start as he only just returned from injury. For now, it looks likely he will be on the bench.

Predicted Starting XI

Alisson;

Gomez, Matip, Konaté, Tsimikas;

Jones, Morton, Chamberlain;

Mané, Minamino, Origi.