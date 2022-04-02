Liverpool vs Watford: Key Battles | Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino

After what felt an extra long international break Liverpool are back in action welcoming Watford to Anfield.

The reverse fixture was a simple breeze for Jurgen Klopp's side as they won 5-0 with Roberto Firmino scoring a hat-trick and Mo Salah scoring one of the goals of the season.

Now it is time for the run-in with April being an mammoth month for The Reds.

So lets take a look at the key battles that we can expect in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Emmanuel Dennis vs Joe Gomez

Watford's main man this season has been Nigerian striker Emanuel Dennis as he is their top goal scorer in the league with nine goals and has been the light in a pretty dim season for The Hornets.

With his lightening speed and nimble agility he is a threat to any defence meaning it will be a surprise to see him at the club next season.

HIs talents could see Jurgen Klopp change up the centre of his backline especially with the midweek Champions League game against Benfica approaching fast.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Joe Gomez is likely to start however it may be at right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't deemed fit enough to start and due to Dennis drifting out wide at times that could be a challenge for the defender who has barely featured this season.

His and Konate's pace though could be a reason for why Klopp may side with them over Joel Matip and they will need to keep Dennis tight to them.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Moussa Sissoko

It has been rumoured that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be starting against Watford after only playing 30% of minutes in the league this season.

He stepped up in an attacking role when Mo Salah and Sadio Mane departed for AFCON however he has struggled to nail down a starting position in the midfield and when he got substituted off against Nottingham Forest he seemed to moan under his breath.

Watford's main man in the middle is former Tottenham man Moussa Sissoko who has history against Liverpool in the biggest club game ever no less.

The Frenchman has took on captains armband as well since joining in the summer and his strength could be a disadvantage to Oxlade-Chamberlain or whoever else does start in the battle of the midfield.

Roberto Firmino vs Samir

Last time out, when Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick against Watford, Samir was at Udinese as he joined the club in January.

He has helped improve the defence somewhat as in his 11 appearances since joining they have managed to attain two clean sheets.

However, any of Liverpool's attack is a different kettle of fish, especially Firmino due to how he can drop in deep and dictate play, so Samir will have to decide early on whether to follow him or leave him to free roam.

The expectation is the latter due to how Watford manager Roy Hodgson plays his football but it will be an intriguing battle to see how Samir copes with Liverpool for the first time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok