Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Last Encounter At Anfield

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Last Encounter At Anfield

(Photo by PA/Sipa USA)

LFCTR take a look at the last time Liverpool faced Crystal Palace earlier on in the Premier League season, in which Liverpool came out as 3-0 victors.

Despite the comfortable victory, Liverpool were troubled by a Palace set piece early in the game that almost led Wilfred Zaha to grab the opener. However, Alisson Becker was aware of the situation and reacted brilliantly to keep the dangerous winger’s fortuitous lob out of the empty net by clawing the ball away and concede a corner.

Emerging from this premature scare, Jurgen Klopp's team awoke and created countless of opportunities to break the deadlock against a resilient and stubborn Palace. 

Liverpool, Crystal Palace

The versatile James Milner, who was filling in at right back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, played a forward ball to Sadio Mane who took it under his stride and linked up with Mohammed Salah. 

The Egyptian delivered a through ball for Henderson to cross it in for Thiago Alcântara waiting in the box and bullet a header that was magnificently saved by the Palace goalkeeper. 

Fortunately for Vicente Guaita, his initial save from Thiago rebounded to Diego Jota who didn’t have his shooting boots on and blasted the ball high into row Z.

Thankfully, Kostas Tsimikas’ fierce corner allowed Salah to head the ball towards goal and enable Mane to react well to the rebound and score against his favourite opposition, marking his 100th goal for the club. 

Read More

After ending the first half strongly, Klopp’s men came out of the blocks to finish the game for good. Eventually, in the last quarter of the game, Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead by burying home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita's wondrous and spectacular volley made it a goal to remember for the Anfield faithful. Without a shadow of a doubt, it still remains one of the goals of the season.

Match Stats

       Liverpool      Crystal Palace

Posession (%)                             60                      40                                                Shots                                           25                       13                                                On Target                                    12                        2                                          Corners                                       10                        5                                              Fouls                                            17                       11

Now, Liverpool will be heading to Crystal Palace hoping to continue their winning form without their African stars since they are representing their respective nations in the Africa Cup of Nations. 

However, Liverpool produced a strong away performance at the Emirates which booked their place in the EFL cup final after they defeated Arsenal by 2-0. Using this as a means of confidence, Klopp’s men can march on at London again by delivering another strong away performance in order to hunt down Manchester City in the title race. Every win counts and Klopp knows it. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Tsmikas, Ayew, Liverpool, Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Last Encounter At Anfield

1 minute ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Caoimhin Kelleher Will Play In Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Instead Of Alisson Becker

33 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Report: Leaked Manchester United Team For Match Against West Ham, As Liverpool's Rivals Need A Win

1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v West Ham United | Premier League | Confirmed Line Ups

1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
Non LFC

Manchester United v West Ham United | Premier League | Match Prediction

2 hours ago
Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'If That Goal Happens' - Virgil Van Dijk On Liverpool Centre Back Joel Matip's Dribbles Out Of Defence

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

4 hours ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

4 hours ago