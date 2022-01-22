Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Last Encounter At Anfield

LFCTR take a look at the last time Liverpool faced Crystal Palace earlier on in the Premier League season, in which Liverpool came out as 3-0 victors.

Despite the comfortable victory, Liverpool were troubled by a Palace set piece early in the game that almost led Wilfred Zaha to grab the opener. However, Alisson Becker was aware of the situation and reacted brilliantly to keep the dangerous winger’s fortuitous lob out of the empty net by clawing the ball away and concede a corner.

Emerging from this premature scare, Jurgen Klopp's team awoke and created countless of opportunities to break the deadlock against a resilient and stubborn Palace.

The versatile James Milner, who was filling in at right back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, played a forward ball to Sadio Mane who took it under his stride and linked up with Mohammed Salah.

The Egyptian delivered a through ball for Henderson to cross it in for Thiago Alcântara waiting in the box and bullet a header that was magnificently saved by the Palace goalkeeper.

Fortunately for Vicente Guaita, his initial save from Thiago rebounded to Diego Jota who didn’t have his shooting boots on and blasted the ball high into row Z.

Thankfully, Kostas Tsimikas’ fierce corner allowed Salah to head the ball towards goal and enable Mane to react well to the rebound and score against his favourite opposition, marking his 100th goal for the club.

After ending the first half strongly, Klopp’s men came out of the blocks to finish the game for good. Eventually, in the last quarter of the game, Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead by burying home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita's wondrous and spectacular volley made it a goal to remember for the Anfield faithful. Without a shadow of a doubt, it still remains one of the goals of the season.

Match Stats

Liverpool Crystal Palace

Posession (%) 60 40 Shots 25 13 On Target 12 2 Corners 10 5 Fouls 17 11

Now, Liverpool will be heading to Crystal Palace hoping to continue their winning form without their African stars since they are representing their respective nations in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Liverpool produced a strong away performance at the Emirates which booked their place in the EFL cup final after they defeated Arsenal by 2-0. Using this as a means of confidence, Klopp’s men can march on at London again by delivering another strong away performance in order to hunt down Manchester City in the title race. Every win counts and Klopp knows it.

