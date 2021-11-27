Liverpool V Southampton: What Are Your Top 3 Players To Have Played For Both Clubs? Sadio Mane? Adam Lallana? Danny Ings?

This week's match between Liverpool and Southampton is one many players have played in for both sides. In this week's opinion piece, at LFCTR we look at who are the top 3 players to have played for Liverpool and Southampton.

3. Peter Crouch

Crouch was one of the most underrated footballers in his time. For someone so tall, the control of the ball he had at his feet was, at times, sublime. Altough he took a while to get his first Liverpool goal, when he started scoring, he scored some wonderful goals

His double in the Champions League in the 8-0 drubbing of Besiktas and his perfect hat-trick against Arsenal were his memorable moments for the Reds. Crouch went to Liverpool after their historic Champions League win, however I don't think he really suited the way Liverpool played, so for me it wasn't the transfer everyone expected after building on success.

That doesn't take away from how good the player was. He was a joy to watch and with better players around him, would've succeeded much more as a player.

2. Sadio Mane

The start of the Klopp revolution. Sadio Mane has become one of the most important and best signings Liverpool have made in the Premier League era. From the outstanding solo goal on his debut against Arsenal to his sensational goal against Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane has many times had Liverpool fans in awe.

He was a huge part in Liverpool's title winning season, scoring important goals in such vital times that year. The Senegalese maestro has been a catalyst for everything that has been good for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Although he has not been himself for a year, in recent matches Mane has looked much more confident and once again could play a big part in what we want to be another successful season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

1.Virgil Van Dijk

The Rolls Royce that is Virgil Van Dijk is the player that transformed Liverpool from a top 4 team to a trophy winning team. It was the signing of Virgil Van Dijk that took us to another level. Yes we had Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the attacking roles but defensively we were embarrassing.

Without Van Dijk, we would have no chance of winning our first Premier League title. As Liverpool fans, we know how amazing the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres were, but we didn't win titles because of the lack of talent around the rest of the pitch. If we had Van Dijk back then, I can assure you Gerrard would've had the Prem title he thoroughly desereved.

Read More Liverpool Coverage