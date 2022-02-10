Liverpool vs Leicester City: Combined XI

Liverpool are back at Anfield this Thursday after a terrific 3:1 win away from home at Selhurst Park. There were several standout performances especially from Andy Robertson who registered a brace of assists.

The same unfortunately can’t be said for Leicester City who have only picked up one point in their last two Premier League matches.

The last time these two teams met in the Premier League resulted in a huge 1:0 win for Leicester City. Not only was that their last Premier League win, but that was the last match that Jamie Vardy played for them in the Premier League. This absence could prove costly for the Foxes on Thursday night.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

The first player to cement their spot in this combined XI is Alisson Becker. Although the Brazillian has not featured in any domestic cup runs for Liverpool, he has been a consistent starter for the Reds in the Premier League, proving week in week out to Jurgen Klopp why he is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

Currently, Alisson is tied in second place for the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets, while Kasper Schmeichel has only kept a mere 3 clean sheets. This is a costly factor proving huge for the starting spot in this XI.

Alisson will be looking to keep another clean sheet this week against what looks to be another weakened Leicester City attack.

Left Back - Andy Robertson

The Scot has registered an impressive five contributions in his last three Premier League games putting him third behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah for the Most Premier League assists this season.

Robertson has shown great leadership this season when the likes of Jordan Henderson have been absent, but what earns Robertson his place in the starting XI is his consistency to perform and contribute be that in the League or in Domestic Competitions.

Although Luke Thomas has had a very impressive season so far, he has only registered one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions, therefore allowing the Scot to just edge it.

Centre Back - Virgil Van Dijk

There isn’t much that needs to be said about this talismanic figure. Virgil Van Dijk’s return to football after his year out with a horrific ACL injury has been somewhat seamless, only missing a total of two games in the premier league due to a positive covid test.

Not only has Van Dijk once again solidified the Liverpool backline, but he has also contributed with two goals and one assist which is nearly unheard of for a centre-back midway through the Premier League season.

Centre Back - Joel Matip

Joel Matip has been challenged this year by the signing of young French defender Ibrahima Konate; but with a lack of injuries and some commanding performance at the heart of the Liverpool defence, the Cameroonian earns his place in this Combined XI ahead of what has been a miss-match Leicester defence throughout the 2021/22 season.

Right Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 2021/22 season is arguably Trent Alexander-Arnold’s most impressive season to date. He already holds the record for the most assists in the English top-flight with 12 in one season. However, it is reported that he is aiming to go one step further by registering “15 to 20 in the league” this season.

The return of James Justin is a positive one for Leicester City, but with only three appearances this season, he has a lot to prove before he nudges the record-breaking right-back out of the top spot.

Centre Defensive Midfielder - Fabinho

In the midst of what can only be described as a transition period for the Liverpool midfield, Fabinho has been a stalwart for the Reds, rarely being rotated or even substituted.

Liverpool have gained 11 clean sheets this season, which is the second-highest total in the Premier League, and Fabinho has acted as the main component in this nearly perfect system, not only protecting the defensive four but also being able to go from box to box providing three goals and one assist in only 16 Premier League matches.

Wilfrid Ndidi has been more than impressive in the last couple of Premier League seasons. However, the Nigerian defensive midfielder has been playing a deeper role in the heart of the defence, which unfortunately discounts him from this argument.

Centre Midfielder - Youri Tielemans

The first of three Leicester City players in this combined XI is Youri Teilelmans, who first transferred to the Foxes for £40.50million in 2019. Since the midfielder’s arrival, his market value has increased by more than £9million according to Transfermarkt and this is no surprise by the high consistency of his performances.

Tielemans offers a mix of attacking and defensive capabilities which no other midfielder offers in the English top flight. At only 24 years old he is destined to become one of the greatest number eights in the world with potential moves to Los Blancos or even Barcelona on the cards.

Centre Attacking Midfielder - James Maddison

James Maddison secures the number 10 role in this 4-3-3 system after a scintillating first half to the season. The young attacking midfielder has achieved high figures in both goals and assists, putting him right on the cusp of an England call up.

He has been one of the only players to really cement his place in the Leicester attack after the emergence of Ademola Lookman and the return of Harvey Barnes, but with the absence of Jamie Vardy, he has stepped up to the plate and supplied nine contributions in his last nine Premier League games.

Left Wing - Harvey Barnes

Due to the absence of Sadio Mane after his victory in the AFCON Final with Senegal, Harvey Barnes takes the spot of left-winger in this Combined XI.

Barnes suffered a long-term knee injury last season which saw him miss 122 days of football, really impacting the progress of his career. However, the Englishman has shown true grit and determination to return to the Foxes starting XI and manager Brendan Rodgers only has high praises for him.

If Barnes can stay injury-free in the next couple of seasons, he could have a really bright future ahead of him, especially if he asserts his dominance in that more attacking left-forward role against Liverpool.

Striker - Diogo Jota

The Portuguese left-forward has taken a more central role since moving to the Reds and has excelled during the absence of Salah and Mane who were both at the AFCON and are two key figures in the Liverpool dressing room.

Jota secures the starting striker spot ahead of the ever-impressive Jamie Vardy, who has unfortunately been out this season with a number of large injuries. With a total of ten goals and one assist, Jota has one more contribution than Vardy this season with 11 in total.

Right Wing - Mohammed Salah

After a disappointing AFCON Final, Mohammed Salah has preached his allegiance to Liverpool this week ahead of their clash against Leicester City. The Egyptian forward has been the form player in the league this season, well on his way to gaining his third Premier League Golden Boot award.

Salah has scored 16 goals, and contributed nine assists to the Liverpool attack already this season so to not include him in this combined XI would be criminal.

Formation: 4-4-3

Lineup: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Jota, Salah

