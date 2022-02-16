Inter Milan vs Liverpool : Key Battles

The last time Liverpool travelled to the iconic San Siro Stadium was in round six of the Champions League group stage, only to face AC Milan in what would end up being a 2-1 win for the Reds and a successful trip to the beautiful city of Milan.

However, Wednesday night's opposition are no rollovers just like their Milanese counterparts. Inter Milan are the current Serie A champions and are sitting in second place this season, just behind AC Milan who have played one more fixture than them.

Inter have only lost one game in their last eleven, so they’ll be looking to continue this good run of form and take it into the Champions League knockout stages.

LFCTR have targeted some key battles which you’re bound to see on Wednesday night, so keep your eyes peeled for these encounters.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

Edin Dzeko vs Virgil Van Dijk

Edin Dzeko has scored 3 goals and contributed one assist in his last five games. It’s safe to say he’s on fire at the moment in the Serie A and the Coppa Italia, but can he supply his teammates with goals to send Inter through to the next round of the Champions League Knockout Stages?

Dzeko was included in the 2017/18 Champions League squad of the season with Roma, only to be knocked out by Liverpool in the Semi-Finals. Roma initially went 4:2 up on aggregate after a brilliant home leg performance which saw Dzeko score just one goal.

However, a brilliant comeback by Liverpool in the second leg meant that the Reds progressed through the competition with a 6-7 aggregate score win.

I think here we can see that Dzeko has the capabilities to not only perform under pressure but also perform under the lights in an iconic European football fixture. His tall stature and abundance of experience will make him a menace for the Liverpool defence on Wednesday night, so be sure to look out for the Bosnian in the box.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Unfortunately for the Inter Milan forward, this Liverpool defence is no ordinary backline. Not only does it include Dzeko’s former teammate in Alisson Becker, but also it is led by the man-mountain himself Virgil Van Dijk.

Having previously won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2018/19, the Dutch captain is not lacking in any experience or endeavour. However, does the fact that he is returning from a long spell out with injuries means that this key battle could be one of the fiercest on the park?

Both the players are six feet and four inches, potentially making this a battle in the air, but don’t underestimate the power and speed of Van Dijk as UEFA reported that he recorded the highest sprint speed in the 2018/19 Champions League season.

The Dutchman has performed outstandingly this season, with many fans even forgetting about his lengthy absence already. He has shown no signs of psychological scar tissue or even a lack of match fitness.

This encounter is going to be a cracker and I can’t wait for it.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sadio Mane vs Denzel Dumfries

Off the back of what was a record-breaking and history-making AFCON for Sadio Mane, he’ll be ready and raring to go for this battle against the young Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries who single-handedly carried The Netherlands in the most recent European Football Championship.

The two players are nearly polar opposites of each other; one is an experienced icon of the game looking for his second Champions League title with Liverpool, and another who is only 25 years old but is soon becoming one of the most talked-about talents in world football.

I do feel though that this lack of experience may hinder Dumfries when faced against the Senegalese attacker on Wednesday night. The Dutchman only has 29 top-five league appearances to his name, despite being in the prime of his career.

This contrasted with Mane who, although has lacked form in recent years, can boast his 250 appearances, 103 goals and 44 assists in the Premier League alone.

Experience is everything on European nights, and Dumfries lacks it. Although he is a real talent, I can only see one winner here.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Marcelo Brozovic vs Fabinho

Last but not least, the battle of the maestros. These two midfielders are a joy to watch as they control the middle of the park, not only showing us fans a defensive masterclass, but also an attacking one at that.

Fabinho has registered five goals this calendar year, which is more than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. The Brazilian has been popping up all over the park and has been a key component to the success of Liverpool these past few seasons.

Fabinho signed for the Reds in 2018 after being enticed by their successful Champions League campaign which saw them narrowly lose to Real Madrid in the final 3:1.

Since travelling to Merseyside he has gained 149 appearances, a Champions League medal and Premier League title, and is quickly becoming known as one of the best central defensive midfielders in the world. He possesses the ability to keep the shape of the midfield three, but also roam the park sniffing out unforced errors from the opposition.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Both Fabinho and Marcelo Brozovic have tasted victory and success with both club and country, making this key battle extremely interesting as it could go either way. Brozovic recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, only conceding a total of 35 goals throughout the campaign.

When you put it into perspective, this is a massive feat for the Milan giants as they were trying to keep out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic who as we all know are big-game players with huge goal scoring reputations.

It’ll be hard to judge who wins this battle as they may not be directly battling one another. However, a good indication of success will be the amount of possession each side has at the end of the 90 minutes. So, keep an eye out for this statistic and the eventual winner of the Wednesday night fixture.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook