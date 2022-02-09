Liverpool vs Leicester City: Match Prediction

Liverpool and Leicester have both played their parts in some classics between the pair and we expect this match to be much of the same.

Coming into this game, we have an in-form Liverpool team that is also welcoming back their talisman Mohammad Salah back into their squad. In contrast, the Leicester City side are severely lacking any confidence after a toothless 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

There seems to be an exciting buzz around Anfield at the moment. Fans were ecstatic to witness the return of youngster, Harvey Elliot who capped his return back from his horrific injury with his first goal at Anfield last weekend.

Also during the FA Cup 4th round, the Reds welcomed their new Colombian winger, Luiz Diaz into the side where he seemed to transition effortlessly into the side. The 25-year-old will be itching to start against a shaky Leicester side, who look vulnerable at the back.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Foxes have a defence that is struggling significantly at the moment with their last clean sheet coming at the end of December. The pressure has been mounting on Brendan Rogers lately as they are sat at midtable - with some fans comparing the recent form to the end of Claude Puel's time here.

With a near full-strength Liverpool side that is hungry to keep pace at the top of the table, it is difficult to see a way for Leicester to withstand the pressure for 90 minutes.

However, Leicester fans will be keen to point out that they picked up maximum points in the return fixture earlier this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp's side should be too strong defensively and in attack for a Leicester side which is very low on morale. Any hopes of a Leicester victory would likely come via James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho but even then, Virgil Van Dijk should be able to show his class once again.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Score Prediction: Liverpool 3 - 1 Leicester