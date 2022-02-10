Liverpool vs Leicester: Match Preview

Liverpool host Leicester on Thursday with no fresh injury concerns and nearly a fully available squad. With Sadio Mané, who had AFCON glory with Senegal, the only absentee, it will be one of the few times this season that Jürgen Klopp is overloaded with options.

Mohamed Salah suffered defeat in the AFCON final with Egypt but returned to training on Tuesday and will be in contention for the game. There are no doubts that he will be determined to come back firing and start from where he left off before he went on International duty. Despite the winger missing multiple games, he remains the top goalscorer in the Premier League with 16 goals.

The return of Harvey Elliott and Thiago, and the arrival of Luis Díaz will provide a boost to the squad and freshen things up. Divock Origi is another player that has started his return to training.

Leicester come into the game having lost three of their last three games. Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool boss, has come under scrutiny in the past few weeks as the Foxes now sit 10th in the league.

To some extent, Leicester have to get something at Anfield to keep their top-six ambitions alive. Therefore, you can expect to see a positive attacking visiting team who will come out firing from the off.

Rodgers has confirmed that Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne are still not ready to play - a massive blow for the visitors as they make the trip up north. Johnny Evans, Wesley Fofana, and Ryan Bertrand are all still out.

The Reds will be out for revenge after December's defeat 1-0 at the King Power despite beating the East Midlands team on penalties in the League Cup quarter-final the week before. Liverpool will know that to keep their title dream alight, they simply must win.



Manchester City have already staged a 12 point gap at the top, and Liverpool will know they will have to be borderline perfect over these next few months to have any chance of lifting that trophy in May.

It should be an end-to-end game but it is hard to see how Liverpool don't win this one. The team will be hungry for goals so I can see a 3-1 win with the goals coming from Jota, Firmino, and Thiago.

